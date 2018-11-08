Fabrizio Freda Sells 19,077 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) insider Fabrizio Freda sold 19,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $2,685,660.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,493,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fabrizio Freda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 7th, Fabrizio Freda sold 31,055 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $4,298,633.10.

Shares of EL opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.93 and a twelve month high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

