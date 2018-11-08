Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (FFH) Price Target Cut to C$625.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$650.00 to C$625.00 in a research note published on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$850.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$770.00 to C$720.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$729.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock opened at C$629.39 on Monday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a fifty-two week low of C$608.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$788.88.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$11.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$14.60 by C($3.38). The firm had revenue of C$5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.49 billion.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

