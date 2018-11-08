Fairfax India Holdings (FIH) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Fairfax India Holdings (TSE:FIH) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax India in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35).

FIH stock opened at C$17.01 on Wednesday. Fairfax India has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.06.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is a Canada-based investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business conducted in or dependent on India.

