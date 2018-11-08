Family Dollar Stores (FDO) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Family Dollar Stores (NYSE:FDO) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Family Dollar Stores earned a news impact score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Family Dollar Stores stock remained flat at $$79.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday.

Family Dollar Stores Company Profile

Family Dollar Stores, Inc operates a chain of retail stores. The Company offers a range of merchandise for the whole family, ranging from household cleaners to name brand foods, from health and beauty aids to toys, and from apparel for every age to home fashions. The Company has approximately 10 distribution centers for its supply chain management.

