Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Hummingbird Resources (HUM) Share Price

Media coverage about Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hummingbird Resources earned a media sentiment score of 2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

HUM stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company had a trading volume of 379,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,795. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 40 ($0.52).

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

