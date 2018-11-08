Federal Signal (FSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $269.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.15 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Federal Signal updated its FY18 guidance to $1.33-1.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,021. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 69.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 400.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 49,387 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $8,911,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

