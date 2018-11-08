Federal Signal (FSS) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31.

FSS traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.51. 261,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.15 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

