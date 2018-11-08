FedEx Co. (FDX) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $911,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in FedEx by 7.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in FedEx by 26.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,585 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $3,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.86.

FedEx stock opened at $231.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $207.90 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

