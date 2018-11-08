Ferrari (RACE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

RACE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.67.

RACE stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.20. 579,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.05. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $103.65 and a 1-year high of $149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Ferrari had a return on equity of 62.07% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,623,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,889,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15,027.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,810 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,424.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $16,298,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $13,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

