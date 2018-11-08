FGL (FG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FGL (NYSE:FG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. FGL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 940,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. FGL has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

In other FGL news, insider Christopher J. Littlefield bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $262,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Vigneau bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $918,950. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FGL from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FGL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

