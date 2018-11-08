Fibria Celulose (FBR) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $22.00 price objective on Fibria Celulose (NYSE:FBR) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBR. ValuEngine upgraded Fibria Celulose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. FBR & Co downgraded Fibria Celulose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fibria Celulose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fibria Celulose has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE:FBR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. 40,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of -0.20. Fibria Celulose has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $22.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Fibria Celulose by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Fibria Celulose by 28.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fibria Celulose by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Fibria Celulose by 70.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Fibria Celulose in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

