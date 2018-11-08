Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Receives $117.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.73.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wood & Company increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,296. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

In other news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,517.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $1,906,542.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,329.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,771,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,593 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $256,346,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 39.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12,015.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 761,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 754,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,524,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $479,704,000 after purchasing an additional 701,796 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

