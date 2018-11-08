Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,397. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $504.52 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,685,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,611,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,649,000 after buying an additional 124,428 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.