Financial Comparison: San Miguel (SMGBY) versus China New Borun (BORN)

San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) and China New Borun (NYSE:BORN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

San Miguel has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China New Borun has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for San Miguel and China New Borun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score San Miguel 0 0 0 0 N/A China New Borun 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of China New Borun shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

San Miguel pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. China New Borun does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares San Miguel and China New Borun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Miguel $16.23 billion 0.46 $558.85 million N/A N/A China New Borun $327.64 million 0.09 $27.04 million N/A N/A

San Miguel has higher revenue and earnings than China New Borun.

Profitability

This table compares San Miguel and China New Borun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Miguel 3.39% 6.39% 2.07% China New Borun N/A N/A N/A

Summary

San Miguel beats China New Borun on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

San Miguel Company Profile

San Miguel Corporation engages in beverages, food, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, infrastructure, and real estate property management and development businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Beverage segment produces and markets alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Its Food segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; the processing and sale of poultry and meat products; processing and marketing refrigerated processed and canned meat products; manufacturing and marketing flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments; importing and marketing coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling. The company's Packaging segment produces and markets packaging products, such as glass containers and molds, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and preforms, PET recycling, plastic and metal closures, corrugated cartons, woven polypropylene, Kraft sacks and paperboards, pallets, flexible packaging, two-piece aluminum cans, woven products, industrial laminates, and radiant barriers, as well as plastic crates, floorings, films, trays, pails, and tubs. This segment also engages in the crate and plastic pallet leasing, PET bottle filling graphics design, packaging research and testing, packaging development and consultation, and contract packaging and trading activities. Its Energy segment generates, sells, retails, and distributes power. The company's Fuel and Oil segment refines and markets petroleum products. Its Infrastructure segment constructs and develops various infrastructure projects, such as airports, roads, highways, toll roads, freeways, skyways, flyovers, viaducts, interchanges, and mass rail transit systems. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Mandaluyong City, the Philippines. San Miguel Corporation is a subsidiary of Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc.

China New Borun Company Profile

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with solubles feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil. It also produces chemical products, including chlorinated polyethylene and 2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid for use in various industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China. China New Borun Corporation is a subsidiary of King River Holding Limited.

