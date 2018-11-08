Financial Contrast: ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) vs. Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ)

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANGI Homeservices and Mobiquity Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANGI Homeservices $736.39 million 1.71 -$103.11 million ($0.22) -86.73 Mobiquity Technologies $380,000.00 97.29 -$10.24 million N/A N/A

Mobiquity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANGI Homeservices.

Profitability

This table compares ANGI Homeservices and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGI Homeservices -12.14% -10.01% -7.12% Mobiquity Technologies N/A N/A -975.84%

Volatility & Risk

ANGI Homeservices has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of ANGI Homeservices shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of ANGI Homeservices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ANGI Homeservices and Mobiquity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGI Homeservices 0 3 9 0 2.75 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus target price of $19.70, suggesting a potential upside of 3.25%. Given ANGI Homeservices’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ANGI Homeservices is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Summary

ANGI Homeservices beats Mobiquity Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc. owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources. The company offers its services under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, and Instapro brand names. As of December 31, 2017, it generated approximately 18.1 million marketplace service requests from consumers. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was formerly known as Halo TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to ANGI Homeservices Inc. in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Garden City, New York.

