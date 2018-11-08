Financial Institutions (FISI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FISI. BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Financial Institutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $465.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,510.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,845 shares of company stock worth $114,655. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

