Financial Survey: WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (WWNTY) vs. Farmer Bros (FARM)

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) and Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WANT WANT CHINA/ADR and Farmer Bros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WANT WANT CHINA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmer Bros 0 0 3 0 3.00

Farmer Bros has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.75%. Given Farmer Bros’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmer Bros is more favorable than WANT WANT CHINA/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WANT WANT CHINA/ADR and Farmer Bros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WANT WANT CHINA/ADR $2.97 billion 3.25 $529.63 million N/A N/A Farmer Bros $606.54 million 0.71 -$18.28 million $0.13 195.00

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Farmer Bros.

Dividends

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Farmer Bros does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares WANT WANT CHINA/ADR and Farmer Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WANT WANT CHINA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Farmer Bros -3.88% 1.04% 0.50%

Volatility and Risk

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmer Bros has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Farmer Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Farmer Bros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About WANT WANT CHINA/ADR

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products. The company is also involved in the trade of food and beverages, raw materials, machineries, etc.; sale of chemical materials and plastic films/bags; manufacture and sale of machineries and related services; manufacture of dehydrating, deoxidating, preservative, and related products; manufacture and sale of packaging materials, packing bags, carton boxes, and cans; provision of consultancy and information services; dairy farming and milk production activities; trading of food and beverages and related activities online; processing and sale of rice and oil products; and manufacture of rice flour. It serves customers through a sales and distribution network primarily in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States, and Canada; and countries in the Southeast Asia and Europe. Want Want China Holdings Limited was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Boyds, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurants, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

