FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 1,230 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,522,000 after buying an additional 227,613 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 312,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,478,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,220,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.03.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

