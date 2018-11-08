First Busey (BUSE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BUSE. FIG Partners reissued an outperform rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on First Busey and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on First Busey and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of BUSE opened at $28.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. First Busey has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $82.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 23.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,220,000 after acquiring an additional 268,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Busey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,886,000 after acquiring an additional 85,184 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 940,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 753,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Busey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,518,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

