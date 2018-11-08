First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Stake Decreased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,410 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.76 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

First Commonwealth Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,528.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

