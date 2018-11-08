First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $473,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 41.5% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,409 shares of company stock worth $3,392,097. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $473,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/first-dallas-securities-inc-has-473000-position-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.