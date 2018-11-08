First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens set a $52.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.65 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,421,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 224,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.14. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

