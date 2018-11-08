First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

FR stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $100.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,166.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 612,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,920,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

