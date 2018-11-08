First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in S&P Global by 10.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $805,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $71,172.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $917,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI opened at $186.72 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $156.45 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.69.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

