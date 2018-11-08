First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

