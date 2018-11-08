First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (POST)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Post were worth $20,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSE:POST opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.03. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $101.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 price objective on Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

