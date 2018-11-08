First Trust Advisors LP Sells 152,891 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of IDEX worth $21,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $123.47 and a 52-week high of $157.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.94 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $520,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $160,587.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,244 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

