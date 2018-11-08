Five Prime Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 221.67%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $430.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.23. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,281,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,863,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,271,000 after acquiring an additional 210,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,102,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.