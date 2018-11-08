Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 13,799 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 568.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 389.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $56.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

