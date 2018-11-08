Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3,249.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,090,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849,178 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,840,000 after purchasing an additional 900,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,042,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,231,000 after purchasing an additional 603,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 551,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV opened at $56.52 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/flagship-harbor-advisors-llc-grows-position-in-ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-usa-etf-usmv.html.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.