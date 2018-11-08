FLIP (FLP) Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $189,357.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00149665 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00252832 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $660.49 or 0.10291954 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

