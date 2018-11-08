Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $451,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,051 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in General Mills were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, Director Maria Sastre bought 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.37 per share, with a total value of $47,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $43.85 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

