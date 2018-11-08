Flowserve (FLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $952.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,075. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flowserve from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

