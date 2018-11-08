Fluent (FLNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We suspect management is continuing to consider ways in which further transparency could be provided to investors, perhaps identifying a mix of the primary verticals served or some other alternative categorization. Such information would be welcome in terms of better understanding the business mix and opportunity.””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of FLNT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 42,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Fluent had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Conlin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 170,000 shares of company stock worth $397,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth about $4,066,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth about $2,487,000. Akanthos Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth about $1,470,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

