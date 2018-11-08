Fluidigm (FLDM) vs. BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Financial Survey

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) and BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Fluidigm alerts:

96.6% of Fluidigm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of BioNano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Fluidigm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluidigm and BioNano Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm $101.94 million 2.98 -$60.53 million ($1.19) -6.53 BioNano Genomics $9.50 million 7.59 -$23.36 million N/A N/A

BioNano Genomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluidigm.

Profitability

This table compares Fluidigm and BioNano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm -50.46% -77.14% -10.81% BioNano Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fluidigm and BioNano Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioNano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fluidigm presently has a consensus target price of $6.10, suggesting a potential downside of 21.49%. BioNano Genomics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.87%. Given BioNano Genomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioNano Genomics is more favorable than Fluidigm.

Summary

BioNano Genomics beats Fluidigm on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell genomics that comprise C1 system, Polaris system, C1 IFCs, and Polaris IFC. It sells instruments and consumables, including IFCs, assays, and reagents to academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and contract research organizations, as well as biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About BioNano Genomics

BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. BioNano Genomics, Inc. also provides Bionano prep kits and labeling kits that provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight, or HMW, DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions that includes a suite of hardware and software for experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. The company was formerly known as BioNanomatrix, Inc. and changed its name to BioNano Genomics, Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.