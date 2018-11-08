Fmr LLC Has $113.92 Million Stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461,129 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.97% of Diamond Offshore Drilling worth $113,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,139 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,972 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

