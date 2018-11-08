Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Cellectis SA (CLLS)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,164 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 10.19% of Cellectis worth $119,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 259.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 320,340 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 64.7% during the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 548,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $5,658,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 178.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 244,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 156,666 shares during the period. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $3,362,000. 27.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Cellectis SA has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLLS. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

