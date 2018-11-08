Fmr LLC Sells 36,612 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,059,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,612 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.12% of ScanSource worth $123,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,329,000 after buying an additional 469,872 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 12.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,175,000 after buying an additional 41,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 9.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ScanSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.72.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $604,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/fmr-llc-sells-36612-shares-of-scansource-inc-scsc.html.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.