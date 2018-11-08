Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,905 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Foot Locker worth $20,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,287,156 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $173,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 26.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,573 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $113,606,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 55.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,883,833 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $99,183,000 after purchasing an additional 673,155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,762,660 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $92,804,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $82,034,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

FL opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/foot-locker-inc-fl-shares-bought-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.