Foresight Energy (FELP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $293.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

FELP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,740. Foresight Energy has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get Foresight Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foresight Energy stock. Accipiter Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,705,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Foresight Energy accounts for about 10.3% of Accipiter Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Accipiter Capital Management LLC owned 5.32% of Foresight Energy worth $31,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FELP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

WARNING: “Foresight Energy (FELP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/foresight-energy-felp-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-14-eps.html.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.