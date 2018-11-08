Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438,775 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.54% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $117,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,953.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,018,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after buying an additional 998,464 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,301,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,882,000 after purchasing an additional 605,743 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7,185.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 536,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 325.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 522,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $23,231,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $256,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $725,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nomura cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

