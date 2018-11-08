Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th.

Franco Nevada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Franco Nevada has a payout ratio of 80.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Franco Nevada to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.13. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays started coverage on Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins upgraded Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/franco-nevada-corp-fnv-plans-0-24-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.