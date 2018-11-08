Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Franco Nevada in a report released on Monday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.14.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.13.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Franco Nevada’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

