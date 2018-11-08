Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.90 ($113.84) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €87.20 ($101.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.14 ($104.82).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME stock opened at €75.62 ($87.93) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a fifty-two week high of €93.82 ($109.09).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.