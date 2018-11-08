Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/fresenius-medical-care-ag-co-fms-holdings-increased-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. The company’s products include dialysis machines, dialyzers and related disposables. It also offers renal information technology solutions and provides services such as renal replacement therapy and therapeutic apheresis.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.