Freshpet (FRPT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, "Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. "

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $40.58.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott James Morris sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,546 shares of company stock worth $2,790,800. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Freshpet by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Freshpet by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

