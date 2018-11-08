Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.08 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRPT. BidaskClub cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freshpet from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Freshpet from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.83 and a beta of 1.55. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $40.58.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,787,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,800 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

