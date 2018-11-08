FRP (FRPH) Announces Earnings Results

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. FRP had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 375.17%.

Shares of FRP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.83. 11,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,137. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Get FRP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRPH shares. ValuEngine cut FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 10,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $642,316.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $91,267.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 141.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 42.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FRP (FRPH) Announces Earnings Results” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/frp-frph-announces-earnings-results.html.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.