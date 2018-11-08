FS Investment (FSIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.66 million. FS Investment had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

FSIC stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,518. FS Investment has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Get FS Investment alerts:

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.57%.

FSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FS Investment in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of FS Investment in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of FS Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FS Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS Investment by 8.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FS Investment by 17.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FS Investment by 85.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Investment by 11.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 127,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/fs-investment-fsic-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

FS Investment Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for FS Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.