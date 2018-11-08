FTB Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (RDVY)

FTB Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 70.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 118.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 514,024 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 395.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $30.54 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

